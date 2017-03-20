James Cotton Feature On Blues Breakers Tonight

It was another tough week in music as we lost not only one of the key architects of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry, but also one of the Blues greats of the golden era of Chicago Blues. James Cotton passed away on March 16 of pneumonia at the age of 81 in Austin, Texas. Tonight on Blues Breakers we’ll hear James from his own records, with Muddy Waters and more as he will be our Artist of the Week. Marcia Ball was scheduled to be featured but we’ll make it up to her soon. Blues Breakers is at 9pm every Monday on ‘XRT.