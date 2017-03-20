Watch Ex-Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Crash His $3.7 Million Racecar

By Annie Reuter

Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason wrecked his McLaren F1 GTR racecar over the weekend when he took the vehicle out for drive. Mason visited the Goodwood Circuit on Sunday (March 19), for a spin in his expensive car and soon hit a wall.

Mason wasn’t hurt during the crash. In fact, he quickly got out of the car and was seen walking around following the incident. The drummer’s car is estimated at $3.7 million. Prior to his drive, Mason told reporters that while he doesn’t drive the McLaren F1 GTR race car often, he does think it is a “wonderful road car.”

In an interview last year, Mason told the Sunday Times that he enjoys working on and driving cars. He adds that he didn’t begin his collection with the thought of making a profit.

“Most of my collection has a racing pedigree, and I’ve raced many of the cars myself, but their increasing value is incidental,” he said. “People who pay a lot of money for a car have one thing in common — they all feel complete idiots, no matter how rich they are. When I paid £35,000 for the 250 GTO in 1977, I felt naggingly stupid to be spending so much — I certainly didn’t buy it because I thought it would be worth £30m in 2016.”

Watch the costly crash here:

Here’s a closer look at Mason’s McLaren F1 GTR via Autocar.