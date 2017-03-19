Saturday Morning Flashback: 1992 [Playlist]

It was a very good year for Michael Jordan. In June, the Bulls defeated the Trailblazers for their 2nd consecutive NBA title, he earned his second MVP award, and a couple of months later he and his fellow USA teammates wore Olympic gold in Barcelona.
This Week’s Playlist: 1992
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Steam – Peter Gabriel
- Love – The Sundays
- Saturday – The Judybats
- Mrs. Robinson – The Lemonheads
- Always the Last to Know – Del Amitri
- Big Love – Little Village
- 57 Channels (And Nothing On) – Bruce Springsteen
- The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead – XTC
- Round of Blues – Shawn Colvin
- 9 am
- Friday I’m in Love – The Cure
- Must be Crazy for Me – Melissa Etheridge
- Wicked as it Seems – Keith Richards
- Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.
- Blood Makes Noise – Suzanne Vega
- Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
- Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now…) – Cracker
- Layla (Unplugged) – Eric Clapton
- Salome – U2
- Waiting for the Sun – The Jayhawks
- 10 am
- Two Princes – Spin Doctors
- Be the One – Poi Dog Pondering
- Digging in the Dirt – Peter Gabriel
- Little Bird – Annie Lennox
- Dizz Knee Land – Dada
- Not Enough Time – INXS
- Trout – Neneh Cherry w/Michael Stipe
- That Train Don’t Stop Here – Los Lobos
- What Girls Want – Material Issue
- 11 am
- Remedy – The Black Crowes
- For Love – Lush
- New Landlord – Sonny Landreth
- Hey Jealousy – Gin Blossoms
- Crashing Back to You – Wire Train
- The Sweater – Meryn Cadell
- These Are Days – Ten Thousand Maniacs
- Fly Like an Eagle – The Neville Brothers
- Dyslexic Heart – Paul Westerberg
- Galileo – Indigo Girls
- Nightswimming – R.E.M.
