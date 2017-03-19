Saturday Morning Flashback: 1992 [Playlist]

CONCERT WEBCAST: Cold War Kids & The Revivalists Perform Live With XRT WATCH LIVE

March 19, 2017 10:34 AM

It was a very good year for Michael Jordan. In June, the Bulls defeated the Trailblazers for their 2nd consecutive NBA title, he earned his second MVP award, and a couple of months later he and his fellow USA teammates wore Olympic gold in Barcelona.

Coming up:
March 25 – 1969
April 1 – 1999
April 8 – 1977

This Week’s Playlist: 1992

    Song – Artist

  • 8 am
  • Steam – Peter Gabriel
  • Love – The Sundays
  • Saturday – The Judybats
  • Mrs. Robinson – The Lemonheads
  • Always the Last to Know – Del Amitri
  • Big Love – Little Village
  • 57 Channels (And Nothing On) – Bruce Springsteen
  • The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead – XTC
  • Round of Blues – Shawn Colvin
  • 9 am
  • Friday I’m in Love – The Cure
  • Must be Crazy for Me – Melissa Etheridge
  • Wicked as it Seems – Keith Richards
  • Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.
  • Blood Makes Noise – Suzanne Vega
  • Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
  • Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now…) – Cracker
  • Layla (Unplugged) – Eric Clapton
  • Salome – U2
  • Waiting for the Sun – The Jayhawks
  • 10 am
  • Two Princes – Spin Doctors
  • Be the One – Poi Dog Pondering
  • Digging in the Dirt – Peter Gabriel
  • Little Bird – Annie Lennox
  • Dizz Knee Land – Dada
  • Not Enough Time – INXS
  • Trout – Neneh Cherry w/Michael Stipe
  • That Train Don’t Stop Here – Los Lobos
  • What Girls Want – Material Issue
  • 11 am
  • Remedy – The Black Crowes
  • For Love – Lush
  • New Landlord – Sonny Landreth
  • Hey Jealousy – Gin Blossoms
  • Crashing Back to You – Wire Train
  • The Sweater – Meryn Cadell
  • These Are Days – Ten Thousand Maniacs
  • Fly Like an Eagle – The Neville Brothers
  • Dyslexic Heart – Paul Westerberg
  • Galileo – Indigo Girls
  • Nightswimming – R.E.M.

