White House To UK: “Sorry” – News With Mary Dixon

The White House has apologized to British leaders and promised not to repeat a claim that UK spies surveilled Donald Trump. Spokesman Sean Spicer talked about the Fox News story yesterday while answering reporters’ questions about President Trump’s still-unsubstantiated allegation that President Obama ordered wiretaps on Trump Tower. Senate and House Intelligence Committee leaders say it didn’t happen; British intel officials took the unusual step of calling it nonsense … Chicago police say a three-year-old boy was critically injured by a gunshot as he and other children played cops-and-robbers in a South Side home … Saint Charles police are investigating the deaths of two 18-year-olds found in a car … Republican and Democratic congressmembers are pushing back against the GOP health care bill and the president’s budget proposals for cutting domestic programs … Secretary of State Tillerson is warning North Korea against further missile tests, and says pre-emptive military strikes are an option … Northwestern won their first-ever NCAA game and will play Gonzaga tomorrow. Notre Dame won, too. And the Blackhawks won in Ottawa … It’ll be a bit rainy and in the mid-40s on this Saint Patrick’s Day.