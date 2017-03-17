White House To UK: “Sorry” – News With Mary Dixon

March 17, 2017 8:36 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Blackhawks, Chicago police, GCHQ, GOP Healthcare Bill, NCAA, North Korea, Northwestern Wildcats, Notre Dame, President Trump, Sean Spicer, unsubstantiated wiretap allegation

The White House has apologized to British leaders and promised not to repeat a claim that UK spies surveilled Donald Trump. Spokesman Sean Spicer talked about the Fox News story yesterday while answering reporters’ questions about President Trump’s still-unsubstantiated allegation that President Obama ordered wiretaps on Trump Tower. Senate and House Intelligence Committee leaders say it didn’t happen; British intel officials took the unusual step of calling it nonsense … Chicago police say a three-year-old boy was critically injured by a gunshot as he and other children played cops-and-robbers in a South Side home … Saint Charles police are investigating the deaths of two 18-year-olds found in a car … Republican and Democratic congressmembers are pushing back against the GOP health care bill and the president’s budget proposals for cutting domestic programs … Secretary of State Tillerson is warning North Korea against further missile tests, and says pre-emptive military strikes are an option … Northwestern won their first-ever NCAA game and will play Gonzaga tomorrow. Notre Dame won, too. And the Blackhawks won in Ottawa … It’ll be a bit rainy and in the mid-40s on this Saint Patrick’s Day.

