Ray Davies Knighted, You Will Hereby Refer to Him as ‘Sir Ray’

Ray Davies of Kinks fame was knighted yesterday at Buckingham Palace by the Prince of Wales, and when asked about the event, Ray summed it up in quite the understated manner by saying, “It lasted three minutes and it went very well and I said goodbye and went home.”

What more do you need to know? Well, that’s actually not all he said. According to the Daily Mail, he did elaborate, “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

Speaking of songwriting, he’s an all-time great, but does anyone else think it’s a bit odd that Jagger/Richards didn’t receive songwriting credit for “Catch Me Now I’m Falling”?