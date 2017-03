It’s not often we write about Katy Perry at XRT, but this is a good reason for doing so.

Her latest single “Chained To The Rhythm” was given the remix treatment by Hot Chip, which you can listen to below.

Hot Chip’s last album Why Make Sense? came out back in 2015, but we’ll take any new music we can get from them!

