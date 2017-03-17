Alpine Valley Won’t Host Any Concerts This Year

Folks wanting to make the trip up North to Elkhorn, WI to see a show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre will have to wait until 2018.

According to My Walworth County, the famed venue will not be holding any concerts in summer 2017.

Live Nation vice-president of marketing for Midwest music Jon Reens told the paper,

“It’s an unusual year in that a lot of artists we’ve traditionally hosted are playing in other buildings or not playing at all this season. Either they’re not coming through Wisconsin or are playing at places like Wrigley Field instead of Alpine Valley.”

Despite the lack of concerts in 2017, Live Nation is refocusing its efforts to book concerts for the 2018 season.

Reens said, “We are refocusing on 2018 to build a more robust schedule. We had to make a difficult decision to not open for this year, but we’re focusing on 2018.”

