Watch Concert Webcasts With The Revivalists, Cold War Kids, & Chuck Prophet This Week

We’ve got an excellent lineup of concert webcasts to end your week and kick off your weekend in grand fashion!

Friday at 3 PM, head on over to 93XRT.com where you can watch Chuck Prophet perform live on our BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage.

Come back to 93XRT.com 24 hours later where Cold War Kids will perform live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage.

Finally, head on over to 93XRT’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon where you can watch The Revivalists perform what is sure to be an excellent Live From Studio X set from a secret Chicago location!

