Trump Travel Ban Blocked Again – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump told a rally in Nashville that he would appeal the ruling of a federal judge in Hawaii (and another this morning in Maryland). The decisions block President Trump’s second attempt at a travel ban from six majority-Muslim countries. The Hawaii judge cited statements by Trump and his adviser Stephen Miller as examples of what he called the religious animus making the order unconstitutional … The Trump budget proposal goes to Congress today, and includes big cuts to the EPA, poverty programs, medical research, the arts and the State Department with big spending increases for the Pentagon … Chicago police superintendent Johnson and other police chiefs will meet today with Attorney General Sessions … Mayor Emanuel will help break ground on a new factory that will build CTA rail cars in the Hegewisch neighborhood … The Bulls lost to the Grizzlies … ISU won their first round in the NIT… and Northwestern begins a historic dance this afternoon as the NCAA men’s tournament begins in earnest … Sunny and upper-30s today … some rain, sleet and snow overnight.