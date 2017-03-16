The Record Company, Ed Sheeran, Pokey LaFarge – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 16, 2017

We started this week’s show with a tune from Pokey LaFarge who is playing the 2017 XRT Shamrock and Roll Broadcast tomorrow night at She-nanigans House of Beers on Division Street in Chicago. We also had a nice treat with a new song from The Record Company that sounded really good when played LOUD. Check out the full playlist below. If you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine, show your support by picking up a record or two at a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Be sure to let me know what you find!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

**

Pokey LaFarge – “Riot In The Streets”

Sheryl Crow – “Halfway There”

The Record Company – “Baby I’m Broken”

Lana Del Rey – “Love”

The Japanese House – “Face Like Thunder”

The Orwells – “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

Ray Davies – “Poetry”

Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Sjowgren – “Seventeen”

Future Islands – “Ran”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”