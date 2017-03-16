The Night The Orwells Took Over Letterman

Today on my show I played “They Put A Body On The Bayou” from the new Orwells album, Terrible Human Beings, one of my favorite records of the year so far.

I mentioned how their national rep was forged the night the band from Elmhurst made their TV debut on Late Night With David Letterman in 2014 and singer Mario Cuomo went wonderfully out of control performing the song “Who Needs You”. But in my hazy memory from three years ago, I forgot his actions onstage were nowhere near as unhinged during Paul Shaffer’s reprise of the song.

In case you’ve never seen this, watch The Orwells kill it on national TV and Paul Shaffer become possessed to the point where it seems even a little too crazy for the band.

Truly nutty TV. It makes me miss Dave.