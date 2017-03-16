How To Watch March Madness Games Online, On The Go

It’s the best time of the year for college basketball fans as both the men’s & women’s March Madness tournaments are set to get underway.

If you’re unable to be at home or at a restaurant/bar to watch the games, there are still plenty of ways for you to get in on the action as it’s happening.

Here’s how you can watch the games online or on your phone.

On the NCAA website or mobile app

Go to the NCAA March Madness site or download the official mobile app (on Android or iOS). You’ll be able to stream every game for free without a subscription.

There is a catch though, only the games broadcast on CBS will be available to stream. Games appearing on Turner Network channels like TBS, TNT, TruTV will give you a free pass to stream that expires after three hours.

Via subscription service

If you want to catch those games not on CBS, you’re still able to do so. Albeit, after taking a couple of steps.

The NCAA March Madness site allows unlimited streaming for all games if if you have a participating TV provider. Simply sign in here to access all games for free.

Enjoy the games!

