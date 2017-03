One of the most memorable World Series games of all time is getting a documentary!

Reign Men: The Story behind Game 7 of the 2016 World Series premieres Monday, March 27 at 9:30 PM CT on Comcast SportNet.

Numerous Cubs players/coaches/front office execs will be featured in Reign Men and will take viewers inside the atmosphere of the day with candid, honest interviews about what it was like to be a part of history.

