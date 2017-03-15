Senate Hearings On Russian Interference Begin Today – News With Mary Dixon

UPDATE: Senator Lindsey Graham says FBI Director Comey did not promise to reveal today whether the bureau is investigating the Trump team’s connections to Russia. Graham’s Judiciary subcommittee will open hearings today on the Kremlin’s interference in the election … The White House is releasing some details of President Trump’s 2005 tax returns – as they were being released last night on MSNBC. They show Trump paid $38-million in taxes on more than $150-million in income after writing down $100-million in business losses … The Federal Reserve today is expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year … Billionaire J-B Pritzker is exploring a run for Illinois governor. Fellow Democrats Chris Kennedy and alderman Ameya Pawar are already in the race … Yesterday’s big snowstorm hit New England pretty hard. The snow’s moved past Chicago … and a mother and baby are doing fine after she went into labor and delivery in a stuck car yesterday on South Lake Shore Drive … The Blackhawks won in Montreal … The Illini got a first-round win in the NIT; ISU plays tonight … It’ll be sunny with temperatures in the upper-20s today.