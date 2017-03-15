Ravinia Festival Announces 2017 Lineup [Listen]

March 15, 2017 9:23 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Andrew Bird, Aretha Franklin, Blondie, Fitz and the Tantrums, Garbage, John Butler Trio, Punch Brothers, Ravinia, Santana, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Nicks, The Moody Blues

President and CEO of Ravinia Festival Welz Kauffman joined Frank E. Lee to preview the upcoming 2017 season, and it’s quite the musical smorgasbord: Fitz and the Tantrums, Blondie, Garbage, Punch Brothers, The Moody Blues, Aretha Franklin, Sheryl Crow, Santana, John Mellencamp, John Butler Trio, Stevie Nicks, Smokey Robinson and a great many more. But the show I’m looking forward to most provides a warm counterpoint to his traditional Gezelligheid concerts every winter at the beautiful Fourth Presbyterian Church in downtown Chicago: Andrew Bird will be nestled in the lush greenery of Highland Park on Sunday, July 23 as he plays the historic Ravinia Festival for the first time.

Tickets for the upcoming season at Ravinia go on sale May 9th at Ravinia.org.

