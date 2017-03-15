Hear Songs From Lorde, Portugal. The Man, Sheryl Crow, & More On New Music Thursday

March 15, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: New Music Thursday

You’ll hear the first single Lorde’s highly anticipated sophomore album. Portugal. The Man returns with a new album and we’ll give you an early listen. Fleet Foxes return with new music in over 6 years and we’ll give it a few spins. Sheryl Crow returns to her rock roots with a new album and you’ll hear a song from her new album.

Helping us celebrate Sham Rock & Roll this year is an incredible band hailing from St Louis, we’ll introduce you to Pokey LaFarge before they take stage at Metro this summer. You’ll also hear new music from Hippo Campus, Bash & Pop, Jack Johnson and “Resistance Radio: The Man In the High Castle Album: – a new project from Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen.

