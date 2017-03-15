Don’t Bet On The Black Keys Touring Anytime Soon

A year and a half long break from touring isn’t that long for most bands. For The Black Keys, it’s an eternity.

Rolling Stone sat down with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and talked about their absence from the stage.

Carney said,

“I love making music with Dan and I’m excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly. This will be my first summer not working since I was in 7th grade. I mean, I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe the s&#* Dan and I accomplished.’ But every day, it feels further and further away, even though it’s only been a year and a half. I was talking to [Arcade Fire’s] Win Butler and some other musicians, and I was, ‘What the f$#&, we haven’t played a show in a year and a half!’ and they’re like, ‘Dude, every time we put a record out we take a year and a half off. You need to chill out.'”

While Carney has been busy producing records (one from his wife Michelle Branch & one from Vampire Weekend’s Chris Tomson), he hasn’t been working at the pace his bandmate Dan Auerbach has.

On Auerbach, Carney said,

“Do you know what people say on their death bed? They f$&*@%g regret working too much, and Dan and I have worked our asses off. I’d like to see him take a break. The reason why [the Black Keys] are taking a break is for him to take a break.”

