Diary of an Overnight DJ: Gear Up for St. Patrick’s Day Part 2

My fellow Irish Americans, the calendar is working in our favor this year. As I’m sure you’re already aware, we get to celebrate St. Pat’s twice this year. Before I fill you in on the fun to be had on actual St. Patrick’s Day this Friday, here’s a quick recap of XRT in the South Side Irish Parade!

Mary Dixon, Jason Thomas, Marketing Director Sam Phelps and I floating down Western:

After the parade we did like the Southsiders do and found ourselves a nice backyard party. We were lucky enough to be hosted by the wonderful McEldowney family, and the Rose of Tralee herself Maggie McEldowney who had fellow Roses visiting from all over the place. For more information of the International Rose of Tralee Festival click here.

The kitchen at the McEldowney’s was packed and once the singing started, it made it almost impossible to leave.

It was almost more Irish than Ireland.

But don’t worry, the fun isn’t over yet! This Friday night join Ryan Arnold for the Annual Shamrock & Roll Broadcast at Shenanigan’s House of Beers on Division Street! Pokey LaFarge is supplying the entertainment and the fun starts at 7. If you can’t make it, you can catch the fun live at 93.1 FM and 93xrt.com

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day everyone!

