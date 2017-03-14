Shamrock & Roll With XRT This St. Patrick’s Day!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with XRT, starting 1st thing Friday morning with our Shamrock & Roll Friday Feature honoring the Irish rockers, U2, Van Morrison, Cranberries, Hothouse Flowers, Boomtown rats, Thin Lizzy and more all day long!

Then join us for the annual XRT and Miller Lite Shamrock & Roll Live Broadcast starting at 7:00pm, starring a live performance from Pokey LaFarge. The XRT and Miller Lite Shamrock and Roll Broadcast is live from She-nannigan’s (16 W Division St).

Everyone 21 and older is invited, admission is free but capacity is limited, so get there early! Or just tune in Friday, starting at 7:00pm on 93XRT or 93XRT.com.

