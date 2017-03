The countdown to Lollapalooza can officially begin.

4-Day passes to Lollapalooza 2017 will go on sale Tuesday, March 21 at 10 AM CST.

It's almost time! 4-Day Tickets for #Lolla 2017 go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 21st! https://t.co/hjVAnE14Zx pic.twitter.com/4n7hNsUz7o — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 14, 2017

4-Day General Admission passes will cost $335, 4-Day VIP passes will go for $2,200, and 4-Day Platinum passes go for $4,200.

The on sale date for single-day passes will be announced at a later time.

To find out more information about tickets and the festival, head over to Lollapalooza’s website.

