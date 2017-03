As snow continues to fall in the Chicagoland area, it looks like the polar opposite of baseball season.

Thankfully, baseball is being played somewhere!

Just check out the gorgeous photo the Cubs sent out on their Instagram account yesterday. If only it would look like that here in Chicago!

Today's office. 👌 A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram