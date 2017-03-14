GOP Health Plan Boosts Uninsured By Millions – News With Mary Dixon

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that 14-million fewer Americans would have health insurance next year under the Republican House leadership’s health care plan. 24-million would go without within ten years. The CBO projects premiums would go down for younger people, and go up for those in their 50s and 60s. The federal deficit would be cut by billions. President Trump held a meeting on health care yesterday at the White House … Illinois State Police cleared two accidents involving 35 cars on the inbound Kennedy last night. Seven people were injured … Chicago’s US Attorney Zachary Fardon has tendered his resignation following Attorney General Sessions’ request to all 46 prosecutors appointed by President Obama … The wife of South Side congressman Bobby Rush has died; Carolyn Rush was 67. Chicago writer and raconteur Amy Krouse Rosenthal has died of ovarian cancer at the age of 51 … The Bulls broke their losing streak in Charlotte … Thousands of flights are cancelled around the country because of the big winter storm bearing down on the East Coast … We’re expecting more snow today, with a Lake Effect Snow warning in effect until 4 o’clock and temperatures in the upper-20s …