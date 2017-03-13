THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Little Dragon – ‘Sweet’

What’s that? You adore Swedish pop bands? Then you’re surely already a fan of Gothenburg’s Little Dragon and have already pre-ordered their forthcoming fifth studio album, Season High, due April 14. If you’re dying to see the band, they’ve announced North American tour dates for the spring and summer with nothing currently announced here in Chicago, but they will be in Pittsburgh in late-July, which isn’t too far off from one of our massive festivals here in Chicago. Just throwing that out there, that’s all. No promises.

On to the rest of this week’s selections…

10pm

Basement – “Promise Everything” (Fueled By Ramen)

The Orwells – “Black Francis” (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Roosevelt – “Moving On” (City Slang)

(break)

The Afghan Whigs – “Demon In Profile” (Sub Pop)

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart (feat. D∆WN)” (Domino)

The Mountain Goats – “Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds” (Merge)

White Reaper – “Judy French” (Polyvinyl)

Marika Hackman – “Boyfriend” (Sub Pop)

Fleet Foxes – “Third of May” (Nonesuch)

(break)

Jay Som – “Baybee” (Polyvinyl)

Minus the Bear – “Last Kiss” (Suicide Squeeze)

The xx – “Replica” (Young Turks)

Parquet Courts – “Captive of the Sun (feat. Bun B)” (Rough Trade)

11pm

PWR BTTM – “Answer My Text” (Polyvinyl)

The Black Angels – “Currency” (Partisan)

Pixx – “I Bow Down” (4AD)

(break)

Generationals – “Turning the Screw” (Polyvinyl)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Julie’s Place” (Sub Pop)

Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)

Little Dragon – “Sweet” (Loma Vista/Concord)

The Drums – “Blood Under My Belt” (ANTI-)

The Districts – “Ordinary Day” (Fat Possum)

(break)

Howling – “Phases” (Counter)

HEALTH – “EUPHORIA” (Loma Vista/Concord)

Kishi Bashi – “Can’t Let Go, Juno” (Joyful Noise)

Tennis – “Modern Woman” (Mutually Detrimental)