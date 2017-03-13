Paul Simon Announces 2017 North American Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

Paul Simon will be heading out on tour throughout June this year after spending much of 2016 on the road supporting his latest album Stranger to Stranger.

Simon will begin his month-long stretch in St. Augustine, Florida on June 1st and wrap it up in Denver, Colorado on June 28th. He’ll also be performing at the previously announced Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival June 16th and 17th.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 17th. For more information, visit Simon’s website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

6/01 – St. Augustine, FL

6/02 – Atlanta, GA

6/04 – Simpsonville, SC

6/06 – Charlotte, NC

6/07 – Cary, NC

6/10 – Cincinnati, OH

6/11 – Toledo, OH

6/13 – Cleveland, OH

6/14 – Chicago, IL

6/18 – Sioux Falls, SD

6/20 – Billings, MT

6/21 – Missoula, MT

6/23 – Spokane, WA

6/24 – Bend, OR

6/25 – Lake Tahoe, NV

6/28 – Denver, CO

