Massive Multi-Day Concert With Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, And More Announced

Remember the Desert Trip concert last year? Affectionately dubbed as “old-chella”, the festival had an all-star lineup of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, and more.

Whether or not Desert Trip will be a one-time only event or not still remains to be seen, but another massive concert experience has been announced.

Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Journey, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and Earth, Wind & Fire will play the inaugural Classic East and Classic West festivals this July.

The Classic East and Classic West festivals will take place on July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles & July 29-30, at Citi Field in New York City.

