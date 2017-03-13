Massive Multi-Day Concert With Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, And More Announced

March 13, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Fleetwood Mac, the eagles

Remember the Desert Trip concert last year? Affectionately dubbed as “old-chella”, the festival had an all-star lineup of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, and more.

Whether or not Desert Trip will be a one-time only event or not still remains to be seen, but another massive concert experience has been announced.

Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Journey, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and Earth, Wind & Fire will play the inaugural Classic East and Classic West festivals this July.

The Classic East and Classic West festivals will take place on July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles & July 29-30, at Citi Field in New York City.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live