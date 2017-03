The cowboy hat wearing, guitar slinging, rowdy signing, Chicago bluesman Lonnie Brooks will be the Artist of the Week tonight on Blues Breakers. Keep up on the red hot Chicago Blues scene on Blues Breakers, every Monday night at 9 on 93XRT.

