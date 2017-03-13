Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, March 12, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

I originally had Ne-Hi and Lucky Boys Confusion anchoring the show but then I got a copy of the new Orwells and found room for that. Plus, with St. Patty’s looming this Friday, it was only fitting I slip on the new one from the Chancey Brothers. Toss in new sides from long-time Chicago vets Wes Cichosz and Will Phalen and, hey kids, let’s put on a show! Ne-Hi’s Offers is stellar. They’ll be at Pitchfork in July and an Anesthetic guest in June. Lucky Boys Confusion come off a hiatus sounding succinct and on point with the new track “It’s After Midnight”. They release Stormchasers in April. The Orwells keep moving forward with the new Terrible Human Beings. Dig them live at Metro this Thursday night. The Chancey Brothers explore both Irish emigration and immigration with their new Patriots & Immigrants release. St. Patty’s parties for them include the Irish American Heritage Center this Saturday. Multi-instrumentalist Wes Cichosz releases The Moon Threads a Needle at Martyr’s this Thursday. Wes will also be my guest on this upcoming Sunday night’s Anesthetic. Finally, Will Phalen got the cats together to cut a few new tracks and a cover of Paul Simon’s “Graceland” on his new Singles #1. All the above grooviness is available at the link below. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – March 12, 2017: Ne-Hi “Palm of Hand”

Lucky Boys Confusion “It’s after Midnight”

Chancey Brothers “City of Chicago”

Orwells “M.A.D.”

Wes Cichosz “Important Stallion”

Will Phalen “Summer’s Coming Fast”

