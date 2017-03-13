Jimmy Page-Produced Demo for Chris Farlowe Available for the First Time

By Amanda Wicks

Years before Jimmy Page helped form Led Zeppelin and rise to fame as one of the world’s most lauded guitar players, he took his very first turn in the producer’s chair.

Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds: The Beginning marked the first album Page ever produced, and now the 12-song demo will be available to purchase for the first time. “Now after 56 years, it is to see the light of day,” Farlowe said in a statement.

Page recorded the band in 1961 at RG Jones Sound Studio in Morden, London. The result helped launch Farlowe and The Thunderbirds’ career.

The album will be available on April 30th in standard and deluxe packages, as well as in one vinyl LP and one CD releases. Fans can pre-order Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds: The Beginning here.