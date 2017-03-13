Jazz Transfusion Playlist March 12,2017

March 13, 2017 6:17 PM By Barry Winograd

Magic Carpet-Chick Corea
Bar Fight-Band Of Other Brothers
Inside The Mobius-David Singley
2’s & 3’s-Robby Ameen
Latin For Travelers-Charlie Hunter
Low Blow-Larry Coryell/Victor Bailey/Lenny White
Casio Escher-Kurt Rosenwinkel
Vashkar-Cindy Blackman
Dig A Pony-Organissimo
Little Sunflower-Dave Valentin
Chroma-Petros Klampanis
The Days Of Wine And Roses-Bill Evans
Eiderdown-Gary Burton/Makoto Ozone
No Place To Hide This Heart-Roland Vazquez
Big Brother-Ben Sidran
Livin’ For The City-Maynard Ferguson
Round Trip-Lisa Parrott

