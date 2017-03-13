IT’S SNOWING!!! – News With Mary Dixon

We’re getting our first real snow of the year. The National Weather Service has called a Winter Weather Advisory til 1 o’clock, and a Lake Effect Snow watch tonight … Saint Charles police are investigating the deaths of a man who reportedly killed his teenaged daughters and injured his wife first … Republicans are bracing for a Congressional Budget Office analysis that will most likely show that fewer Americans will have health insurance under the GOP healthcare proposal … Senator John McCain (R-AZ) is telling the Trump administration to produce proof that the Obama White House ordered wiretaps at Trump Tower, or retract the explosive allegation … Northwestern is going to the dance: the men’s basketball team has won its first NCAA tournament berth in Wildcats history. The Bulls lost in Boston … the Blackhawks beat the Wild … The snow’s coming down and we’ll have temperatures in the low-30s.