Find Out When Chicago’s Snow Plows Are Coming To Your Street

March 13, 2017 9:08 AM
Chicago, snow

It’s snowing!

As pretty as it is, it’s also a bit of a nuisance. Some of us gotta get to work safely!

Right now, the city is in snow-cleanup mode with Chicago’s snow plows out in full force. As usual, they’ve focused on the major thoroughfares and will hit the side streets after.

Want to know how close they are to YOUR street? CLICK HERE for the official Plow Tracker.

There’s no schedule or anything, but it’s nice to know when they’re in the vicinity.

And as always, check in with CBS Chicago’s weather page to see how long it’s supposed to snow.

