A Harry Potter Festival is Coming to Aurora!

March 13, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Harry Potter

Holy Hogwarts! A Harry Potter Festival is coming to Aurora!

This fest for all ages and celebrating Harry Potter!

Save the date for Sunday, July 30th at Water Street Mall in Aurora (24 E Downer Pl, Aurora, Illinois 60505)

Diagon Alley will be set up along Water Street Mall with vendors and crafting stations. Hogwarts Classes in Potions, Herbology, Wizards’ Chess, and Care of Magical Creatures will take place at venues along Downer Place and at Millenium Plaza off Stolp Avenue.

Click here to find out more information.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live