Saturday Morning Flashback: 1983 [Playlist]

While you were’t giving up your turntable quite yet, the digital revolution was dawning as compact discs and CD players became available in the U.S. and Europe in early 1983.
Here in Chicago, Harold Washington was elected mayor, U2 ruled the Aragon Ballroom, the Police took it outside at Comiskey Park, and R.E.M. enchanted the crowd at Park West in an XRT Budget Show. Good times!
Coming up:
March 18 – 1992
March 25 – 1969
This Week’s Playlist: 1983
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Our House – Madness
- Twisting by the Pool – Dire Straits
- Change – Tears for Fears
- Havana Moon – Carlos Santana
- Buffalo Soldier – Bob Marley & the Wailers
- Sign of the Times – The Belle Stars
- New Years Day – U2
- Belly of the Whale – Burning Sensations
- Everyday I Write the Book – Elvis Costello
- In a Big Country – Big Country
- Riding With the King – John Hiatt
- 9 am
- Blister in the Sun – U2
- Come Dancing – The Kinks
- The One Thing – INXS
- Let’s Dance – David Bowie
- Memphis – Joe Jackson
- Phone Booth – Robert Cray
- Synchronicity II – The Police
- Burning Down the House – Talking Heads
- I Melt With You – Modern English
- The Love Cats – The Cure
- 10 am
- Pride and Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan
- Radio Free Europe – R.E.M.
- Bang the Drum All Day – Todd Rundgren
- Sweet Dreams – Eurythmics
- Tear That City Down – Greg Kihn
- Pink Houses- John Mellencamp
- The New World – X
- She Blinded Me With Science – Thomas Dolby
- The Walls Came Down – The Call
- Major Tom – Peter Schilling
- 11 am
- One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx
- Oblivious – Aztec Camera
- That’s All – Genesis
- Red Red Wine – UB40
- It Must be Hell – The Rolling Stones
- Make a Circuit with Me – The Polecats
- Tear Stained Letter – Richard Thompson
- Slipping Away – Dave Edmunds
- Big Log – Robert Plant
- Girlfriend is Better – Talking Heads
