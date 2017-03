Breakfast With The Beatles – March 12, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Hold Me Tight

Jimi Hendrix – Day Tripper

George – Let It Down

The Beatles – Come Together

Traveling Wilburys – End Of The Line

John – Nobody Told Me

Los Lonely Boys – She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Goodnight (Anthology)

The Beatles – Shirley’s Wild Accordian

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

Paul & Elvis Costello – That Day Is Done (Demo)

The Beatles – Nowhere Man

Peter Frampton – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

9 AM

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride

George – You

Ringo – Choose Love (Soundstage)

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There (Washington D.C.)

Paul – Magic

The Beatles – Revolution 1

Robert Randolph & The Family Band – I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier

Paul – We Got Married

The Beatles – Do You Want To Know A Secret

Stephen Bennet – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – That Means A Lot (Take 1-Dry Mix)

The Beatles – Lady Madonna

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MARCH 12, 2017

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, TUESDAY THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ – PROGRAM ON THE BEATLES’ SOLO YEARS – 1970-1980 – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – ROLLING MEADOWS PUBLIC LIBRARY, 3110 MARTIN LANE, ROLLING MEADOWS

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – ORPHEUM THEATRE, 528 PIERCE ST, SIOUX CITY, IOWA

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – LEGACY THEATER, 1160 BUCHANAN ST, CARTHAGE, ILL

EVANSTON DANCE ENSEMBLE – FAB 2.0: EDE DANCES THE BEATLES – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – SATURDAY, 4 PM – SUNDAY, 1 & 4 PM – NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY’S JOSEPHINE LOUIS THEATRE, 20 ARTS CIRCLE DRIVE, EVANSTON

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – FRIDAY, 8 PM – 136 EAST 3RD ST, DAVENPORT, IOWA

STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S , 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – PEORIA CIVIC CENTER, 201 S.W. JEFFERSON AVE, PEORIA

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – PRAIRIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 201 SCHAUMBURG COURT, SCHAUMBURG

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – SATURDAY, 8 PM – FOX THEATRE, 2201 WOODWARD AVE, DETROIT, MICH

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – MARCH 28TH THROUGH APRIL 2ND – ORIENTAL THEATRE, 24 W. RANDOLPH

THE FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 8 PM – THE MICHIGAN THEATER, ANN ARBOR, MICH. – ABBEY ROAD IN ITS ENTIRETY – WITH THE HOGSHEAD HORNS & THE CRÈME TANGERINE STRINGS

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM