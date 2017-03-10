Two Previously Unreleased David Bowie Albums Coming for Record Store Day

By Jon Wiederhorn

Two David Bowie albums that were never available at retail outlets will be released on vinyl April 22 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day.

The first, Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974) is a previously unreleased triple-live album recorded on September 5, 1974 and the second, BOWPROMO1, is a 1971 promotional record featuring alternative versions of songs surfaced later on Hunky Dory.

It is believed that only 500 copies of BOWPROMO1 were pressed and sent to journalists and radio programmers, reports NME.

Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974) was recorded from show audio on the Philly Dogs tour. It includes Luther Vandross on backing vocals. The album was compiled from 16 multi-track tapes, which were reunited in one location last year. Longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti mixed the release in October and November 2016.

‘Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974)’ tracklisting:

Side 1:

‘Introduction’

‘1984

‘Rebel Rebel’

‘Moonage Daydream’

‘Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing’

Side 2:

‘Changes’

‘Suffragette City’

‘Aladdin Sane’

‘All The Young Dudes’

‘Cracked Actor’

Side 3:

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me’

‘Knock On Wood’

‘It’s Gonna Be Me’

‘Space Oddity’

Side 4:

‘Diamond Dogs’

‘Big Brother’

‘Time’

Side 5:

‘The Jean Genie’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’

‘John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)’

Side 6:

David Bowie logo etching

‘BOWPROMO1’ tracklisting:

‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ (3.18)

‘Eight Line Poem’ (2.59)

‘Kooks’ (3.01)

‘It Aint Easy’ (3.04)

‘Queen Bitch’ (3.21)

‘Quicksand’ (5.09)

‘Bombers / Andy Warhol Intro’ (3.39)