Spoon Feeding Us New Songs On Late Night TV

March 10, 2017 5:12 PM By Marty Lennartz
Jimmy Kimmel Live, Spoon

The New Spoon album “Hot Thoughts” gets released next Friday, 3/17 via their original label, Matador.

This week Britt and the boys spent a lot of time sitting in green rooms waiting to play songs for late night TV fans and/or people who watch videos online. That’s you my friend!

In case you missed their performance of the title track on  Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night,  with a quick click you can now watch one of rock’s best bands rip it up with the song you’ve been hearing on XRT since January.

