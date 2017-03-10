Spoon Feeding Us New Songs On Late Night TV

The New Spoon album “Hot Thoughts” gets released next Friday, 3/17 via their original label, Matador.

This week Britt and the boys spent a lot of time sitting in green rooms waiting to play songs for late night TV fans and/or people who watch videos online. That’s you my friend!

In case you missed their performance of the title track on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, with a quick click you can now watch one of rock’s best bands rip it up with the song you’ve been hearing on XRT since January.