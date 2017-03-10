My 5 Lives: Elvis Costello

March 10, 2017 7:48 AM By Ryan Arnold
Filed Under: Beastie Boys, David Letterman, Elvis Costello

Five live Elvis Costello performances as only Elvis could pull off.  Enjoy!

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

First, that time David Letterman was sick and Elvis stepped up as host AND musical guest.


Then when he displayed showmanship and perfect harmonies on Top of The Pops.

Playing a game show host on the Spectacular Spinning Songbook tour.


That one time on Saturday Night Live when he went off-script and played “Radio, Radio” instead of “Less Than Zero” which got him banned from SNL for 12 years…


…and then that time he sabotaged the Beastie Boys to do the same thing.

More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live