My 5 Lives: Elvis Costello

Five live Elvis Costello performances as only Elvis could pull off. Enjoy!

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

First, that time David Letterman was sick and Elvis stepped up as host AND musical guest.



Then when he displayed showmanship and perfect harmonies on Top of The Pops.

Playing a game show host on the Spectacular Spinning Songbook tour.



That one time on Saturday Night Live when he went off-script and played “Radio, Radio” instead of “Less Than Zero” which got him banned from SNL for 12 years…



…and then that time he sabotaged the Beastie Boys to do the same thing.