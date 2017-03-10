How To Get A Front Row Seat At The Chicago River Dye For St. Patrick’s Day

March 10, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Chicago River Dye, St. Patrick's Day

While the temperature outside will be cold, the dyeing of the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day is a once a year event you can’t miss.

The dyeing of the river begins at 9 AM. You’ll want to get there as early as possible to secure a front row spot next to the river.

Here are a few good vantage points for you to stake out.

West side of Columbus Drive Bridge
Chicago Riverwalk between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive
Upper and Lower Wacker Drive between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive

If you’re looking for a more casual environment, head on over to City Winery’s riverwalk location where there’ll be an Irirsh menu, wine & beer specials, plus music from Rick King’s Royal Hustle.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live