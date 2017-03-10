How To Get A Front Row Seat At The Chicago River Dye For St. Patrick’s Day

While the temperature outside will be cold, the dyeing of the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day is a once a year event you can’t miss.

The dyeing of the river begins at 9 AM. You’ll want to get there as early as possible to secure a front row spot next to the river.

Here are a few good vantage points for you to stake out.

West side of Columbus Drive Bridge

Chicago Riverwalk between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive

Upper and Lower Wacker Drive between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive

If you’re looking for a more casual environment, head on over to City Winery’s riverwalk location where there’ll be an Irirsh menu, wine & beer specials, plus music from Rick King’s Royal Hustle.

