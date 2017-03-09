VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Reacts To News He’s Getting A New Heart

Five-year-old Ari Schultz, diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis and evolving hypoplastic left heart syndrome before he was even born, has been waiting for a new heart his whole life.

When his parents tell Ari he’s finally getting a new heart, the little guy goes through a wave of emotions. Watch the video above and keep the tissues nearby.

One last tidbit about Ari: He’s got great taste in music. According to his parents, there was one song Ari wanted to hear as they waited at Boston Children’s Hospital before his surgery: the live cut of The Grateful Dead’s “Scarlet Begonias” and “Fire on the Mountain.”

Read the complete story over at K-Hits Chicago.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram