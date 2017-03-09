U2 Reissuing ‘The Joshua Tree’ Featuring Rarities, Live Recordings, & More To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Aside from going on a massive tour, U2 will be reissuing The Joshua Tree to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the record.

On June 2nd, The Joshua Tree will be reissued in a variety of formats including a 7 LP set and 4 CD box set. Included is the original album; a live recording of the 1987 Joshua Tree Tour concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, rare outtakes and B-sides from recording sessions, and remixes from the Daniel Lanois (album co-producer), St Francis Hotel, and Jacknife Lee.

Box set versions also contain an 84 page book with photos taken by The Edge during the album’s photo session in 1986.

You can find out more information about the reissue or place a preorder here.

