This Week On XRT: Programming Highlights

THURSDAY

NEW MUSIC THURSDAY: You’ll hear the first single Lorde’s highly anticipated sophomore album. Portugal. The Man returns with a new album and we’ll give you an early listen. Fleet Foxes return with new music in over 6 years and we’ll give it a few spins. Sheryl Crow returns to her rock roots with a new album and you’ll hear a song from her new album. Helping us celebrate Sham Rock & Roll this year is an incredible band hailing from St Louis, we’ll introduce you to Pokey LaFarge before they take stage at Metro this summer. You’ll also hear new music from Hippo Campus, Bash & Pop, Jack Johnson and “Resistance Radio: The Man In the High Castle Album: – a new project from Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen.

NEW NOISE AT NINE with Ryan Arnold: The week’s best new recordings, including exclusive previews of forthcoming albums. (9-10pm)

FRIDAY

FRIDAY DOUBLE FEATURE: Elvis Costello & Pink Floyd

SATURDAY

SATURDAY MORNING FLASHBACK with Wendy Rice: 1983 (8am-Noon)

SUNDAY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES with Terri Hemmert (8-10am).

LOCAL ANESTHETIC with Richard Milne: Profile of New Chicago Music (7:30-8pm)

SUNDAY NIGHT CONCERT: Ryan Adams at Park West from 2001

MONDAY

LIN’S BIN with Lin Brehmer (7:15am & 6:15pm)

BLUES BREAKERS with Tom Marker: (9-10PM)

THE BIG BEAT with Jason Thomas (10pm-12MID)

TUESDAY

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY: (7:45am & 6:15pm)

