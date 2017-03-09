GOP Healthcare Bill Advances – News With Mary Dixon

The House Ways and Means Committee voted early this morning to forward their leaders’ health care proposal, which dismantles Obamacare’s individual mandate that Americans buy health insurance. The bill faces opposition from Democrats, some conservative and moderate Republicans, and a number of health care groups … The Washington Post reports President Trump’s budget proposal would cut 6-billion dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development … The Chicago Teachers Union may go on strike for one day if CPS ends classes early because of their budget crisis … The Bulls lost in Orlando … Illinois and Northwestern begin the Big Ten tournament … High winds broke glass, messed up 9-1-1 service and disrupted power from the Midwest to New York State yesterday … Climate scientists say February was the second warmest on record, and man-made climate change tripled the chances it would happen … We have a chance of light rain or light snow today and high temperatures in the low-40s.