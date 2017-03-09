Chris Cornell, Sheryl Crow, Pokey LaFarge – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 9, 2017

In the more than a decade since first scoring the theme to Casino Royale, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has contributed music to several films. This week’s show begins with his latest offering, “The Promise.”

This week’s playlist is below and, if you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine, show your support by picking up a record or two at a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Be sure to let me know what you find!

PS – Pokey LaFarge is playing the 2017 XRT Sham-rock and Roll Broadcast on St Patrick’s Day at She-nannigans House of Beers. I’ll be there and you should be, too!

Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

Hippo Campus – “Way It Goes”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Pokey LaFarge – “Riot In The Streets”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

The Japanese House – “Face Like Thunder”

Sjowgren – “Seventeen”

Foxygen – “Follow The Leader”

Sheryl Crow – “Halfway There”

Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie”

Lo Moon – “Loveless”

Marcus King Band – “Rita Is Gone”

Jack Johnson – “Fragments”

Elbow – “Magnificent (She Said)“