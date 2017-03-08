Video View: Wrigley Field Under Construction, One Month Before Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — With just about a month to go before the Chicago Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field, the park remains in full construction mode.

Both inside and outside the park, crews are working hard to be ready for the first pitch on April 10.

Inside Wrigley, workers are moving the bullpens from foul territory to below the bleachers, adding new rows of seating in that area, replacing several rows of seating behind home plate, upgrading the visiting team’s batting tunnel and upgrading some concession stands.

For comparison, here is what the field looked like a month ago.

On this frigid 13 degree morning, keep in mind we're just 2 months away from #Cubs Home Opener at #WrigleyField ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/si70NXNGht — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) February 9, 2017

This is the third offseason of The 1060 Project — a $750-million renovation of the ballpark and the surrounding area.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram