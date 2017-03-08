Pearl Jam Celebrates International Women’s Day By Donating Merchandise Proceeds To Planned Parenthood

Pearl Jam is standing with women across the world on International Women’s Day by donating proceeds from t-shirt and merchandise sales to Planned Parenthood.
Bassist Jeff Ament designed a shirt for International Women’s Day to stand in solidarity with women and show their support for Planned Parenthood.
A statement on the band’s website reads,
“100% of T-shirt proceeds and 25% of all goods sold on pearljam.com through 3/12 will be donated to Planned Parenthood Federation of America to help ensure equal health care for everyone, especially in states where clinics have been (or might be) defunded; and, to Planned Parenthood Global in support of health care partners across Africa and Latin America addressing impacts of the recently reinstated Global Gag Rule.”
You can purchase the shirt here.