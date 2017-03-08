Diary of an Overnight DJ: Happy St. Patrick’s Month!

Happy St. Patrick’s Month Everybody!

For those of us lucky enough to consider ourselves Irish American, it definitely is a month long celebration. Since I am an avid haver-of-fun and Irish Lass myself, I thought I’d point out a few fun things to do in the days ahead:

The Irish American Heritage Center at 4626 Knox Ave on the North Side is hosting a St. Patrick’s Festival all day this Saturday, March 11th, which they describe as a, “large-scale, family-oriented celebration featuring traditional and contemporary Irish music with dance, food and drink for purchase, children’s activities and vendors selling Irish gifts.” Can’t make it Saturday? They’re putting the show on again on actual St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th. Find event info here.

And oh! The parades!

This Saturday, March 11th, head downtown for the 62nd Anniversary of the Plumbers Local 130 sponsored Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade steps-off at 12 Noon and goes North along Columbus Dr. from Balbo St. to Monroe St. This year has a timely theme of “Irish Immigration: A New World Of Opportunity.”

Watching the Chicago River turn from green to, well, a more Irish green, is definitely something worth setting an alarm for. Before the parade, head to the river at 9:00 am to witness the magic for yourself. The dyeing can be best viewed from the East side of Michigan Avenue, the West side of Columbus Drive, or upper and lower Wacker Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Find more info here.

On Sunday, March 12th, you’ll see XRT proudly heading down Western Ave in the South Side Irish Parade, supplying the neighborhood with Chicago’s Finest Rock. The parade will step off at noon from 103rd and proceed down Western Avenue to 115th Street. All the info you need is here.

Needless to say, a pint and a corned beef sandwich will be easy to find, as Chicago has an impeccable Irish Pub Scene. A few of my favorites are: Tuman’s Tap, Fado, Sean’s Rhino Bar, and Emerald Loop.

Enjoy your St. Patrick’s Celebration! And remember, not everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. So don’t go thinking you can drink like the Irish do.

I’ll leave you with a few fine Irish songs:

“Cunla” – The Dubliners



“I”ll Tell Me Ma” – Van Morrison & The Chieftans



“I’m a Man You Don’t Meet Everyday” – The Pogues



“The Auld Triangle” – Bono & Glen Hansard



“The Wild Rover” – The Dubliners



“Galway Girl” – The Kilkennys



Slainte!

