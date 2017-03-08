A Day Without A Woman – News With Mary Dixon

Women are being encouraged to skip work – paid and unpaid – save their money for small businesses owned by women, wear red, attend rallies, or at least let dudes change the toilet paper roll for once. The followup to January’s Women’s March is meant to highlight issues like discrimination and economic inequality … The state of Hawaii is challenging President Trump’s travel ban in court … Both small government conservative and more moderate Republicans are challenging their party’s health care bill, which moves to committee hearings today … The FBI is getting ready to go after the source of leaks from the CIA to WikiLeaks. The website has posted what it says is an arsenal of hacking tools the CIA has used to spy on espionage targets … The Chicago Jewish Day School on the North Side was one of a dozen Jewish targets of fake bomb threats yesterday … The Big Ten men’s college basketball tournament begins today. The Bulls are in Orlando tonight … It’s going to be very windy today, with temperatures in the low-50s.