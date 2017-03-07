The CTA’s Instagram Account Blasts Back To The Past With Vintage Transit Photos

Want to go back to the past to see what CTA trains, buses, and stations look like? Just follow the CTA on Instagram!
They’ve just started up an account and have been posting fantastic vintage photos highlighting their place in Chicago history.
Just take a look at a few posts below.
Rt. 40 O'Harexpress at O'Hare in Bicentennial Colors This MAN articulated bus was assigned to the #40 O'Harexpress service, which ran express between Jefferson Park on the West-Northwest 'L' Route (today's Blue Line) and O'Hare, before the extension from Logan Square to O'Hare was completed. This photo shows the the bus, in Bicentennial livery, posing in front of the bridge used by planes (such as this McDonnell Douglas DC-10-10 in @united service) to cross I-190 at O'Hare. The 'L' would later run down space in the middle of this expressway and service on the 40 would be discontinued once you could take a train directly into the airport. #cta #chicago #ord #ctahistory #airports #airplanes #unitedairlines #ohare #ohareairport #bus #bendybus #articulatedbus #ctablueline #cta70 #roadway #tarmac #taxiway #airplane #ctablueline
Lake Street Transfer (Lake/Paulina, early 1940s) From our historical photo collection: This is an early 1940s photo of a bi-level 'L' transfer station, on Chicago's West Side, at about Lake/Paulina. What's its story? Before we opened the Dearborn Subway (used by Blue Line service today) in 1951, 'L' trains coming from the northwest stayed elevated the entire way into downtown. After coming southeast on the elevated tracks along Milwaukee, trains would turn south on tracks that went along Paulina, and then east to the Loop via a four-track line along approximately Van Buren. This line was built for Metropolitan West Side 'L' service between downtown and Logan Square, with a short branch off to Humboldt Park. This photo looks west along Lake St from about Paulina. While the Met's upper tracks always had a station at Lake St from when it opened, the competing Lake Street 'L' had its own, other stations close by, including the one still in service today at Ashland/Lake (just a block east). In its earliest days, you couldn't transfer between 'L' lines for free, even on the Loop. Once the companies began to consolidate management and operations in the 1910s and offer free transfers between lines, platforms were built for Lake Street 'L' trains to stop here and make connections with the Met station above. As a result, a bi-level elevated transfer station was created. It opened in 1913. Once the Dearborn Subway was opened in 1951, trains from the northwest had a faster, more direct way to downtown (and avoided the then-congested Loop 'L') and all service from the northwest was routed into the subway. The disused tracks between Lake and Milwaukee were demolished in the 1960s, as was the transfer station, but its functional descendant lives on in the subway-elevated transfer at Clark/Lake. The Lake Street 'L', continues to serve the area in this photo with Green & Pink Line service via the historic station at Ashland. #cta #cta70 #ctablueline #ctagreenline #lakestreetL #metropolitanL #1940s #ctahistory #chicago #westtown #nearwestside #ctapinkline
Orange Line opening in 1993 (at Midway Station) The inaugural train breaks through a banner commemorating the opening of the Orange Line. On October 31, 1993, CTA opened a new 'L' line from the Loop to Midway–the first completely new 'L' line since the Dan Ryan Line (today's South Side Red Line) opened in 1969, and the first time the 'L' was extended into a part of the city previously not served since 1984 (when today's Blue Line was extended to O'Hare). The opening of the line completed direct 'L' connections between downtown and both major, Chicago airports, with fast, service (up to 55 mph across most of the route) and intermediate stops generally spaced a mile or so apart with bus terminals that make for easy connections. Estimated travel time to downtown is about 25 minutes. #cta #cta70 #mdw #midwayairport #ctaorangeline #chicago #ctahistory #1990s #train #transit #publictransit #garfieldridge #westelsdon #westlawn
Damen entrance to "Medical Center" in 1958 (Damen/Congress) This photo of the shiny, new Damen entrance to the Medical Center station (now Illinois Medical District station) in 1958, when it opened. The station is on what was called the Congress Line (now Forest Park Branch of the Blue Line), which was built down the middle of the Congress Superhighway (now I-290/Eisenhower Expressway), marking the first implementation of a novel and innovative model for rapid transit. The entrance is currently undergoing renovation as part of a larger renovation of this station. transitchicago.com/imd #cta #cta70 #chicago #ctahistory #ctablueline #illinoismedicaldistrict