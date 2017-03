MGMT, Local Natives, Miike Snow, Marian Hill, Walk The Moon, Cut Copy, and more are set to appear at Mamby On The Beach this June.

Located at Oakwood Beach, Mamby On The Beach celebrates its third year on June 24 & June 25.

Lineup Announced! 🌴 • $66 down for GA Pass

• $99 down for VIP Pass 🎫 → https://t.co/WZyqCY0uTq pic.twitter.com/00Xiadb7jx — Mamby On The Beach (@Mambybeach) March 7, 2017

