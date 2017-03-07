Fleet Foxes Return With Crack-Up

March 7, 2017 4:22 PM By Marty Lennartz
When Fleet Foxes headlined the 2011 Pitchfork Festival I remember standing in the field at Union Park, soaking up the dynamic harmonies and incredible musicianship and excitedly proclaiming to whoever was standing around me that Fleet Foxes was indie rock’s next superstar band.

What I didn’t take into consideration was that leader Robin Pecknold wanted to go back to school and work on his undergraduate degree at Columbia University which lead to a six year hiatus. So much for momentum.

But, it’s all changed now with the announcement of the long awaited and highly anticipated third album, Crack-Up due June 16th.

All eleven songs on the album were  written by Robin who co-produced with his longtime bandmate and childhood friend Skyler Skjelest. The record was recorded at various locations across the U.S. between July 2016 and January 2017.

Also today, Fleet Foxes  released the album track, “Third Of May/Odaigahara” an nearly nine minute  epic. So happy this band is back!

